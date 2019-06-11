Sandra Bullock, NC college grad, to make series based on student years, reports say

Trailer for star-studded ‘Ocean’s 8’ starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna... Every con has its pros. "Ocean's 8" stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Release date is June 8, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every con has its pros. "Ocean's 8" stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter. Release date is June 8, 2018.

An Amazon series could give viewers a taste of Sandra Bullock’s college years in North Carolina.

The Oscar-winning actress and East Carolina University graduate is helping to produce a “musical dramedy loosely inspired by” her time as a student, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For the project, she’s teaming up with John Legend and Akiva Goldsman to create a show that covers “drag culture, mental health and the AIDS epidemic while following a group of young outcasts,” the news outlet reports.

The show will offer a glimpse into Southern culture in the 1980s, the decade when Bullock finished college in Greenville, North Carolina, according to Deadline.

Bullock in the past has talked about her college life, telling Ellen DeGeneres last year she made money by dancing as an opener for drag queens.

Other executive producers for the planned series include Mike Jackson and Greg Lessans, Variety reports.