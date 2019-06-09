After shark attack, North Carolina teen gets help from restaurant where she worked

Scared of sharks? Here are 7 tips to reduce your chances of getting bit The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.

The North Carolina 17-year-old who was attacked by a shark last weekend is receiving support from the restaurant where she worked.

Paige Winter was bitten by a shark June 2 at Fort Macon State Park. She suffered severe injuries and her leg was amputated above the knee, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with her medical costs.

Now, Blackbeard’s Triple Play, the New Bern restaurant where Winter worked, is holding a “Sink the Ship” fundraiser for her in which people visiting the restaurant can donate to the effort, according to a Facebook post from the business.

The restaurant is also selling $20 T-shirts with a picture of a girl holding hands with a shark and the words “Sharks are still good people” as part of the fundraiser, according to the restaurant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The words “Sharks are still good people” come from Winter, who is quoted saying the phrase after she woke up from a surgery, according to the GoFundMe.

Winter was in surgery for 14 hours to rebuild her hands on Thursday and will need at least one more operation on her hands, Myrtle Beach Online reports.





Jennifer Zerby, general manager at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, told KUTV that the staff is thinking about her and missing her.





The restaurant also posted on Facebook asking people to donate to the GoFundMe.

“We here at Blackbeard’s are a tight family, and each of us has been affected by this tragic event,” the post said.