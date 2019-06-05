4-year-old calls out passenger who put her ‘stinky’ feet on his plane seat, video shows

Customs and Border Protection using facial biometrics for travel CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.

There’s been a lot of discussion over what makes a “good” airline passenger through the years. Is it really okay to lay back your seat? Who has dibs on the middle arm rest? A 4-year-old Houston boy has some ideas of his own.

Darryl Small and his son Rodney were on a flight home from Orlando when Rodney saw something he did not like, Unilad reported. Darryl decided to film his son’s reaction.

“There’s stinky feet behind me,” Rodney says in a video his dad posted to Facebook.

That’s right, a woman had put her bare feet on Rodney’s armrest, the video shows. When the boy peeks behind his seat, he’s surprised by what he finds.

“It’s a lady!” he says to his dad before turning around, again, and asking the woman, “Why do you have your feet behind me?”

Darryl was laughing and said neither of them were offended, KTRK reported. Still, the woman did put down her feet and apologize, Unilad reported.

“Knowing his spontaneous attitude, there’s no telling what we’re going to get from him so for me, like Snapchat and everything, I always have the camera rolling,” Darryl said, according to KTRK.

Darryl has an Instagram account (@justrodneyoneal) where he documents his son’s adventures, including a recent visit to a cockpit in an airplane..