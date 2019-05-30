Mother said baby was kidnapped at beach party, but VA cops say she left him in the sand

Photo of trash after Floatopia in Virginia Beach posted on Facebook by town council member Michael Berlucchi. Facebook screenshot

A mother told police her baby was kidnapped during a huge beach party in Virginia Beach on Sunday, but police say they found the 11-month-old left in the sand, according to media reports.

Police arrested Shelby Ross Oliver after they found the baby “extremely overheated with sand in eyes, eyes rolling in head, and Oliver denied the child was hers,” according WTKR.

She also abandoned her 7-year-old on the beach as the mother went to get drunk at the party, police said, WTKR reports.

The 27-year-old woman was at the Floatopia party on Chic’s Beach over the weekend that attracted national attention after people left at least 10 tons of trash across the beach, WAVY reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Police also said Oliver was so drunk she didn’t know her last name,” according to WVEC.

Shelby Ross Oliver Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

Online jail records show Oliver was charged with child abuse neglect, serious injury and gross, wanton or reckless care for child. She is being held without bond.

The Floatopia events at the beach are held three times a year around Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day, according to the Viriginian Pilot, but maybe not for long. The events that once attracted about 1,000 people drew what one participant estimated at 15,000 last weekend, the newspaper reports.

City officials told the newspaper that event organizers did not have a permit.

“This is all done through social media so nobody can point the finger,” Andy Broyles, president of the Ocean Park Civic League, told the Pilot. “There are no permits, no security and no port-a-potties.”

SHARE COPY LINK CDC statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. It is something that pediatricians and emergency room physicians are trained to watch for.