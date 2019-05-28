‘Millions’ of aluminum cans cover California highway, cops say. Nobody knows why

Screengrab from KPIX video

Commuters on a California highway encountered “millions” of crushed aluminum cans littering the roadway Tuesday morning — with some drivers stopping to collect the bonanza of recyclables, KPIX reports.

California Highway Patrol officers reported aluminum cans in multiple lanes along a 2-mile stretch of Interstate 880 between Hayward and Union City at 9:30 a.m., KRON reported.

Officers haven’t yet determined the source of the spill, KNTV reported.

A street sweeper could be seen trying to clean up the cans in videos shot by helicopter, according to the station.

CHP and police officers reportedly had to use patrol car loudspeakers to order some drivers to stop collecting the cans and get back behind the wheel, KPIX reported.

“It is a very long trail of trash and makes for an interesting soundtrack as the cars hit all of them,” wrote KGO reporter Amy Hollyfield on Twitter.

Driving through all the aluminum cans that currently litter Northbound 880 Near Whipple Avenue. It is a very long trail of trash and makes for an interesting soundtrack as the cars hit all of them. pic.twitter.com/R1kRAH2WLQ — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 28, 2019

