An ice cream sandwich dessert says ‘dairy free.’ It might not be. It’s been recalled

A dairy-free ice cream sandwich has been recalled because it might have milk.

According to the company-written recall notice posted to the FDA site, customer complaint ignited Coolhaus’ recall of its Dairy Free Horchata Frozen Dessert Sandwich and an internal investigation. While this might seem a an ironic oops to some, it’s deadly serious to those who live with milk allergies or feeds someone who lives with milk allergies.

The notice includes the boiler plate reminder, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to dairy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.”

They’re sold as singles with best by dates of 06182020, 08012020, 08252020, 10082020 or 10262020. Customers who want to return the product to the store of purchase may do so for a full refund.

Anyone with question can call the company at 310-853-8995 ext. 702 or go to the website.