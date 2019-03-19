Take a good look at Wednesday’s super worm moon: It’s the last supermoon of 2019

If you look up in the sky Wednesday night, you’ll catch the super worm moon — and it’ll be the last supermoon for a while.

The moon is also special for another reason. The last time a full moon occurred so close to the vernal, or, spring equinox was in March 2000, when they were four hours apart. The last time the vernal equinox and full moon happened on the same day was March 20, 1981, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

It will be visible all over the United States, and the best time to see the moon is just after sunset, according to National Geographic. On the West Coast, sunset is generally a little after 7 p.m. at this time of year.

In San Luis Obispo, sunset will be at 7:14 p.m., and in Sacramento at 7:17 p.m.

In Tacoma, Washington, sunset will be at 7:22 p.m. You can find this information for any city at timeanddate.com.

Rain is in the forecast for parts of California on Wednesday, including Sacramento, Fresno, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles — which could impact the view. Further up the coast, in Washington state, skies in areas including Tacoma and Bellingham are generally expected to be clear to partly cloudy.





A supermoon refers to either a new or full moon that coincides with the time of the month when the moon is at the closest point to Earth in its orbit, according to EarthSky.

The worm moon got its name because, at this time of year, the ground is soft enough for earthworms to appear, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.





The next supermoon after this one will occur on March 9, 2020, according to timeanddate.com.

If you’re not able to see the supermoon on Wednesday, a live stream of the moon rising above Rome, Italy, will be available from the Virtual Telescope Project beginning at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time.