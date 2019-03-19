Police: 2 dead, multiple injuries in charter bus crash

Authorities in Virginia say a charter bus has overturned on an Interstate 95 exit, killing two people and injuring others traveling from Florida to New York.
Virginia State Police say in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned Tuesday in Prince George County. Police say that as the bus turned onto an exit, it ran off the left side and overturned.
Images from the crash scene show crews working around the overturned bus in foggy conditions.
Police say one person died at the scene and a second died at a nearby hospital. Police say everyone aboard the bus was taken to a hospital, whether for serious injuries or as a precaution, and investigators are interviewing the driver.
