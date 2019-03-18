Ex-officer says she had sex while child was dying in hot car

A former Mississippi Gulf Coast police officer has told a judge that she was having sex with her supervisor while her 3-year-old daughter was dying inside an overheated patrol car.
Cassie Barker pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in a plea bargain. The Sun Herald reports prosecutors recommend the 29-year-old Barker spend 20 years in prison. Harrison County Circuit Judge Larry Bourgeois says he will sentence the ex-Long Beach officer April 1.
Cheyenne Hyer died Sept. 30, 2016, after her mother left her strapped in a car seat for four hours while Barker was with her then-supervisor at his home. The car was running with the air-conditioner turned on, but wasn't blowing cold air.
The girl was unresponsive when Barker returned. Authorities say Hyer's body temperature was 107 degrees when found.
