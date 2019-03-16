New Zealand gunman entranced with Ottoman sites in Europe

Backdropped by the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, demonstrators chant slogans against the mosque attacks in New Zealand during a protest in Istanbul, Saturday, March 16, 2019. World leaders expressed condolences and condemnation following the deadly attacks on mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, while Muslim leaders said the mass shooting was evidence of a rising tide of violent anti-Islam sentiment. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo