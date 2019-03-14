Ruth Bader Ginsburg poster vandalized with ‘Die Jew B----’ and a swastika in NYC

Police in New York City say they are investigating the recent vandalism of a Ruth Bader Ginsburg subway poster as a hate crime.
“There is no room for hate in NYC,” a tweet from NYPD read Wednesday.
A photo of the vandalism tweeted by an account that catalogs examples of antisemitism showed a hand-drawn swastika covering Ginsburg’s mouth, and above it, a message, scribbled, “Die Jew B----.”
The Nazi imagery was scrawled on a sign on the Nassau Avenue subway stop advertising the Supreme Court Justice’s book: “The Unstoppable Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” which was released in October 2018. Transit authorities said it was removed Tuesday as soon as NYPD officials had collected evidence at the scene for the department’s investigation.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out against the antisemitic vandalism on Twitter Wednesday, tweeting, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents the very best of our city. We’ll find whoever is responsible for this anti-Semetic trash.”
Authorities had not announced any arrests or suspects as of Thursday morning.
“We regret that our customers were exposed to this hate speech,” Metropolitan Transit Authority said in a statement obtained by WNBC.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also tweeted a statement on the “hateful vandalism.”
“For the second week in a row, a symbol of hate was discovered on a NYC subway platform,” it reads. “We will not stand by and allow hateful vandalism in New York. I have directed the @NYSPolice Hate Crimes Task Force to provide the NYPD with any resources needed to assist in the investigation.”
Ginsburg fans took to social media to offer the Supreme Court Justice their own limbs and organs in November when the 85-year-old suffered a fall in her Washington D.C. office.
