People are throwing cheese at toddlers — and social media is to blame, again

A new challenge has people throwing cheese at small children.
Videos of parents, older siblings and others near tiny toddlers have started popping up on social media as part of the “cheesed” challenge. In the videos, people actually fling cheese at those non-suspecting kids.
Some of the targets are infants sitting in their high chairs. Some are toddlers playing with their toys. Others are little kids who take advantage of the free piece of cheese that landed — and then stuck — on their face.
Thanks, social media.
When Twitter user @unclehxlmes saw someone else sling some cheese at a child in a Facebook video, he posted a video of himself throwing a slice of orange cheese at this younger brother. And it took off on Twitter, FOX reported.
“He uploaded a video of himself approaching his toddler brother while holding an ominous slice of cheese,” FOX reported. “In a scene that could be described as a low-budget Hitchcock film, the seemingly terrified baby braces himself as his older brother flings the dairy product on his face.”
The video was captioned “just cheesed my little brother,” but it has since been deleted. The Twitter user posted a screenshot of the tweet before he deleted the video, which had 258,000 retweets and 758,000 likes on Feb. 28.
In another tweet, he explained why he deleted the video that sparked a challenge.
“It genuinely got way out of hand,” he wrote. “I did not expect it to get onto these news articles and turn into a trend.”
Some people find the challenge hilarious.
Other aren’t laughing.
