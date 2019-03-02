The Latest: Anger over deep details of man killed by police

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 file photo, Dionne Smith-Downs, left, joins others in a march calling for the indictment of two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark in Sacramento, Calif. Prosecutors are expected to announce Saturday whether two police officers will face charges in last year's fatal shooting in Sacramento of an unarmed black man that generated nationwide protests. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo