‘It’s like a nightmare.’ Tennessee woman mauled to death by six German Shepherds.

Homicide charges could be filed against a neighbor of an 88-year-old Tennessee woman who was brutally killed by six German Shepherds, according to media reports.
The attack happened Tuesday in Pall Mall Tennessee, south of the Kentucky border near Monticello. WVLT reported that Jill Peterson went to check on her overflowing gutters when her neighbor’s pack of dogs began their attack.
Peterson’s sister, Nina Brown, received a horrific first-hand look at her older sister being mauled, according to News Channel 5. Brown said she tried to get her sister in the backyard but retreated inside when the dogs began attacking her.
“They dragged her down the yard and all of her clothes were off, her shoes, everything,” Brown told News Channel 5. “They tore all her hair out, the casket can’t be open, it’s like a nightmare. It’s hard to believe.”
Peterson was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she died, WKRN reported.
The dogs have since been euthanized, according to WVLT. District Attorney Bryant Dunaway told the station the neighbor, who was not named, could face homicide charges.
WTVF reported authorities were warned about the dogs multiple times before the attack.
“Those dogs took my sister’s life, it will be with me the rest of my life,” Nina told News Channel 5.
Funeral services for Peterson will be held Saturday at Brown Funeral Chapel in Byrdstown, Tennessee.
According to Forbes, German Shepherds accounted for 20 fatal attacks in the U.S. between 2015 and 2017 — behind only Pit bulls (284) and rottweilers (45).
Peterson’s death was one of two times this week an 88-year-old woman was killed by six dogs in an attack. Johnnie Mae Garner, of Lubbock, Texas, died Wednesday after being mauled when she was trying to scare away a pack of dogs that was trying to get to her female dog, according to WCBD. The breed of the dogs was not disclosed.
