Man duct-taped in ‘abduction’ faked it to avoid $50,000 Super Bowl debt, NY cops say

A New York man’s plan to profit off Super Bowl betting didn’t pan out — and neither did his plan to avoid paying out $50,000 he owed, according to state troopers.

His alleged scheme began to unravel Wednesday after troopers discovered the man, 60-year-old Robert Brandel of North Tonawanda, tied up in the back seat of his Ford F-150 in a parking lot in Newfane, New York State Police said in a news release Thursday.

Brandel was alone in the pickup when he was found just after 2:30 p.m., and he had “a rope tied around his neck attached to the head rest with his hands and ankles bound with duct tape,” troopers said. It looked like a crime scene, and after troopers “rescued” Brandel they began investigating the case as a robbery and abduction, according to state police.

Brandel gave a deposition to troopers, telling them that on Monday he had picked up two men involved in his Super Bowl squares betting pool — but one of the men had a pistol and “took $16,000 cash he had from the Super Bowl squares,” Brandel said, according to state police.

Brandel told troopers that the men forced him to drive around western New York to a handful of locations before the men left him tied up in the truck Tuesday night in the parking lot where he was found the next day, state police said.

But after police completed other interviews, they learned that “this elaborate story was fabricated,” state police said.

“Brandel was running a $50,000 payout Super Bowl pool in which he made up names on some of the squares hoping to win and take most of the winnings,” troopers wrote. “Brandel was unable to make the payouts and was short for most of the $50,000.”

Troopers arrested Brandel on Wednesday on charges of a first-degree felony scheme to defraud and third-degree misdemeanor false reporting, state police said.

Brandel “came up with a couple different ways where he could make money off of it and eventually fell flat,” Trooper James O’Callaghan said, WKBW reports. “And now he can’t make the money up to the people who obviously or eventually won this football pool.”

Police said interviews with others weren’t the only details that suggested something about Brandel’s story wasn’t quite right, according to WKBW.

“We’re on the third day when we find him, but he’s pretty clean shaved around his beard,” O’Callaghan said, according to WKBW. “A normal person that’s abducted and has gone through something like that, their heart rate would be very high, they’re very worried, depressed, a lot of emotions that will be bubbling up.”

Brandel is set to appear in court in March, state police said.