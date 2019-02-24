Chip and Joanna Gaines make ‘sweet’ offer to mom-to-be who waited 12 years for a baby

“Uh oh...”
Crew Gaines — the fifth child of former “Fixer Upper” hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines — has just about outgrown his SNOO, according to an Instagram post posted by his dad.
The photo shows 8-month-old Crew in his red, white and blue pajamas resting in his SNOO, with his growing legs and tiny feet popping out past the side of the “smart” bassinet.
A SNOO “smart sleeper” is a “responsive bassinet that boosts sleep for babies,” according to the Happiest Baby website. It costs $1,295, but it promises to improve sleep by providing the “calming sensations of the womb.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The brand says a SNOO can calm your baby’s cries — “often within 1 minute” — so it’s no wonder Chip Gaines might be a little worried that his baby might not fit in it for much longer.
“Uh oh.. what happens when they out grow the #snoo??” he asked his 4.3 million Instagram followers on Feb. 16.
Many Fixer Upper fans suggested lots of ideas, Country Living first reported.
“Then it’s time to get another baby!” one person commented, according to the magazine.
“Build on an addition,” another fan suggested.
“It was a DARK DAY when our little one outgrew the SNOO,” one parent warned. “Still waiting on them to make child and preferably adult size versions.”
Some suggested that he donate it to a hospital or a mom in need. Others asked that he send it to them (and that they’d send him their addresses).
One woman, though, didn’t ask Chip Gaines to give it to her for free.
“Sell it to me!!!” Kelly Clagget replied to the post. “After 12 years my husband and I are FINALLY expecting!!”
Clagget had announced on her Instagram that she was expecting on Jan. 21, about a month before the SNOO post.
“We have waited for this baby for a very long time,” she posted, along with a public photo of an ultrasound image. “We will welcome our beautiful love into the world in August. I’m just 10 weeks and We are over the moon in love already.”
Chip Gaines responded to Clagget that both he and Joanna, of Waco, Texas, are excited for the expecting couple.
“We’re so excited for you,” he wrote. “Let’s get her set up...”
“WHAT!!!!! Thank you!!!” the expecting mom replied.
It’s not yet known what exactly the Gaines’ offered the mom-to-be, as the conversation moved to a private message with Chip’s assistant.
Still, several fans replied with heartfelt comments.
“@chipgaines, you have the biggest heart,” one woman wrote.
“How wonderful, congratulations!!” said another.
“This thread made me cry my work makeup right off...how unbelievably sweet,” one woman wrote, “and congratulations on expecting your first little one!”
Clagget thanked the fans for the well wishes and told a little bit more of her story.
“We have been trying for a baby for several years,” she wrote. “We decided not to do fertility treatments and pray, pray, pray. My mom died out of the clear blue and it was emotionally hard to dream that a baby was going to be in our future ever. Then right before Christmas we found out that after so long we were finally pregnant. Everything is going great. It pays to pray!”
Comments