Patriots owner Robert Kraft among hundreds busted in South Florida sex traffic sting

Robert Kraft, owner of the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots and one of the most visible owners in the NFL, was arrested this week in Jupiter, Florida., as part of a sweeping sex trafficking sting that netted hundreds of people in several Florida counties.
Kraft, 77, was charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution during two visits at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, according to the Jupiter Police Department. Police said they have video evidence of his visits.
Jupiter Police Chief Dan Kerr said Kraft was spotted at the spa about a month ago. The two week sweep netted hundreds of arrests throughout Martin and Palm Beach counties.
Jupiter had been under fire for the past several days for not releasing the names of those arrested in the sting.
“Some of the other organizations have been involved in their investigations longer than we have. Our state attorney had to go over this evidence with us this week,” Jupiter Police Chief Kerr said at a Friday morning press conference. “That’s the reason why it has taken us a little bit longer.”
