California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse

FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, Louise Turpin, left, and her husband, David Turpin, right, appear for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court in Riverside, Calif. The couple have pleaded not guilty to child abuse, torture and other charges. A Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 court hearing is set for lawyers to discuss preparations for a Sept. 3 trial for David and Louise Turpin. The Turpins have pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony counts — including torture, willful child cruelty and false imprisonment. The Press-Enterprise via AP, Pool, file Watchara Phomicinda