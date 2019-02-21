Latest: Authorities release photo of suspect in ’73 killing

This undated photo provided by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows James Neal. California authorities have released a decades-old photo of a suspect in the 1973 killing of an 11-year-old girl in the hopes of jogging the memory of any potential witnesses. Officials in Orange County said Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 that the photo may depict what James Neal looked like around the time Linda O’Keefe was killed. James Neal, a Colorado man arrested after DNA tied him to the 1973 killing of an 11-year-old California girl has yet to decide if he will fight extradition. (Orange County District Attorney's Office via AP) AP