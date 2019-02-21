IRS employee charged in leak of Trump attorney records

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018, file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti speaks outside court about Michael Cohen's sentencing in New York. Federal prosecutors have charged an IRS employee with leaking banking records of President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, the U.S. attorney's office in San Francisco said Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. John C. Fry, an investigative analyst for the IRS's law enforcement arm, was charged on Feb. 4 with unlawful disclosure of suspicious activity reports, prosecutors said. He acknowledged releasing the information to attorney Michael Avenatti, the affidavit says. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo