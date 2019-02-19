Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker to receive another award — this one for good deeds

Hootie & the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker sang about offering help in “Hold My Hand,” one of his most popular songs.

The South Carolina native, who has gone on to become an award-winning country music star, has done more than sing about good deeds. Rucker has raised millions of dollars for charitable endeavors, WMBF reported.

The three-time Grammy winner is going to receive another award for his achievements — a humanitarian award.

Rucker will be presented the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award in Nashville on May 7, according to Music Business Association, or Music Biz.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald

SHARE COPY LINK USC alumni Darius Rucker and Mark Bryan perform on the historic USC Horseshoe as part of a celebration of the opening of the new USC Journalism school.

The Charleston native, who formed Hootie & the Blowfish with bandmates while they were students at the University of South Carolina, will receive the award weeks before the band embarks on a 44-city, five-month reunion tour over the summer that will end with back-to-back concerts in Columbia, The State reported.





Music Biz said Rucker was chosen for the award because of his “philanthropic efforts,” and “heartfelt work on behalf of children.”

“Through his tireless efforts to support the youth community of Charleston, not to mention the millions of dollars he has helped raise for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Darius has beautifully honored the legacy of our Humanitarian Award’s namesake, Harry Chapin,” Music Biz President James Donio said in a news release. “We truly feel that Harry would be proud to see how Darius has used his platform and resources to benefit those among us in need. We are delighted to recognize him for all he has contributed.”

Among those who have benefited from Rucker’s support are the MUSC Children’s Hospital in Charleston, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which has received millions of dollars from Rucker’s annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament, per Music Biz.

The band has raised money for more than “200 charitable causes that support public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina,” with the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, according to Music Biz.

After Hurricane Florence inflicted massive damage to the Carolinas last fall, Rucker appeared at a benefit concert where $128,000 was raised to aid victims of the devastating storm, WMBF reported.

Prior to a reunion concert in Atlanta last July, the only place Hootie & the Blowfish fans could still see the band perform live was at their annual Hootie’s Homegrown Roundup, The State reported. The event benefits “underprivileged children in the Charleston County School District,” with free medical exams, footwear, “and a backpack full of school supplies to help them prepare for the school year,” according to Music Biz.

Hootie & the Blowfish’s 1995 album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times and remains one of the best-selling albums of all time. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1996.



