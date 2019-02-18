National

Man catches fire in a port-a-potty, dies in NFL stadium parking lot, Baltimore FD says

By Matthew Martinez

February 18, 2019 06:12 AM

Baltimore firefighters put out a port-a-potty blaze outside M&T Bank Stadium that killed one man, who was seen on fire running from one of the potty units Sunday afternoon.
Baltimore firefighters put out a port-a-potty blaze outside M&T Bank Stadium that killed one man, who was seen on fire running from one of the potty units Sunday afternoon. Baltimore Fire Department
Baltimore firefighters put out a port-a-potty blaze outside M&T Bank Stadium that killed one man, who was seen on fire running from one of the potty units Sunday afternoon. Baltimore Fire Department

One man is dead after authorities in Baltimore say he was engulfed in flames as he ran out of a burning port-a-potty Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of M&T Bank Stadium, where the Ravens play.

“An adult male was seen on fire coming from a port a potty,” the Baltimore Fire Department tweeted from the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say, and firefighters put out the blaze that consumed three portable toilets outside the stadium, near a light rail line, in Lot H.

The man has not been identified.

“From what we were told, the security guard saw him running from the port-a-potty. His body was physically on fire,” Baltimore fire spokeswoman Blair Adams told WBAL. “We’re unclear what he was doing inside of the port-a-potties at this time.”

The arson unit with the Baltimore Police Department is investigating the fire, according to the Baltimore Sun. The cause of the fire has not yet been sorted out, but police are investigating the incident as a “suspicious death,” a Sun reporter tweeted.

Authorities covered the man’s body Sunday afternoon “while the remains of the portable toilet smoldered nearby,” the newspaper reported.

If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

By

Matthew Martinez

Matt is an award-winning real time reporter and a University of Texas at Austin graduate who’s been based at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 2011. His regional focus is Texas, and that makes sense. He’s only lived there his whole life.

  Comments  