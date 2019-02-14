Why did Kanye West give Kim Kardashian a performance by Kenny G for Valentine’s Day?

You there with the teddy bear, balloon-on-a-stick and box of chocolates from CVS.
Valentine’s Day 2019 is officially over.
Kanye West won.
On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian - aka Kanye’s wife - tweeted a video of a man with long hair playing smooth jazz on a saxophone in the middle of an all-white room surrounded by dozens of single roses in vases on the floor.
At one point the camera swoops around the corner to show Kanye watching, and grinning, obviously pleased by what he made happen in his house.
“NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day,” Kardashian tweeted.
It truly was a moment worthy of an all-caps declaration as the tweet turned “Kenny G” into one of the holiday’s top Twitter topics, eliciting responses ranging from “awwwwww” to “huh?”
“Whatever,” one unimpressed Twitter user wrote. “Michael Bolton just gave me a mani/pedi.”
But this is what people really wanted to know: How was Kenny G going to escape that room slash-free?
“Truly, Kanye hired human meme and perpetual lounge singer for hire Kenny G to perform covers for his wife on this day of love and lunacy,” wrote Vulture entertainment website.
“And by ‘hire,’ we mean held hostage in a romantic mouse trap. How the hell is Kenny G going to escape that room without breaking a dozen vases along the way and inevitably stabbing his foot on shards of glass? Is he just doomed to play on demand for all eternity at Kanye’s whim? Is Kenny G okay?????”
Ashley Reese, a staff writer at Jezebel blog, worried that Kanye’s over-the-top gesture for his own beloved might ruin the day for other women.
“This little performance is a Valentine’s Day gift courtesy of Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West,” she wrote. “So if your boo doesn’t end up giving you roses today, you know why: West bought every single (bleeping) one.”
