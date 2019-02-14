National

Celebrity ghost hunters target a South Carolina dungeon, the last stop for pirates

By Charles Duncan

February 14, 2019 08:58 AM

The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon is now a National Historic Landmark, and said to be one of Charleston’s most haunted sites.
The Old Exchange is an imposing sight over East Bay Street in Charleston. “Over the last two and a half centuries, the building has been a commercial exchange, custom house, post office, city hall, military headquarters, and museum,” the building’s history reads.

Below the towering building is the Provost, or dungeon, that has been home to pirates, slaves, prisoners of war and criminals. And now, many believe, it’s home to the ghosts of those held in atrocious conditions not far from the cobblestone streets and Spanish moss most people imagine in Charleston.

The building is now a National Historic Monument and museum.

Three celebrity ghost hunters are getting ready to explore the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, known as some of the most haunted spots in South Carolina.

Grant Wilson, with SyFy’s Ghost Hunters, Chad Lindberg of Destination America’s Ghost Stalkers, Carol Cleveland from the YouTube show Haunt ME are hosting tours Saturday night, Feb. 16, to explore the building that once hosted George Washington and the dungeon below.

The night will start with a lecture and meet and greet with the ghost-hunting celebrities before they take people on a tour to see just how haunted and creepy the building is at night. Tickets start at $185.

Zachary Dykes helps run team of local ghost hunters on a search for the supernatural around Columbus and the Valley. Listen to what he describes as one of his first ever encounters with the supernatural.​

