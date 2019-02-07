Delta Air Lines ditches its ‘creepy,’ flirtatious Diet Coke napkins and apologizes

Airlines are the target of perennial criticism on social media for delayed flights, lost luggage and customer service woes.

Now napkins can join the list.

Delta Air Lines is apologizing after it gave fliers Coca-Cola-branded napkins that featured messages some passengers judged to be “creepy,” Insider reports.

One message on the napkins encouraged passengers to “be a little old school” and “write down your number and give it to your plane crush.” The napkin left blank spaces on it for “name” and “#.” The message ended with “you never know…”

Some fliers knew they weren’t interested in using the napkins to approach a “plane crush” — and sounded off about the in-flight paper products on Twitter.

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh — ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019

“Swing and a miss, @DietCoke,” one passenger wrote.

Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR — Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019

@Delta thanks for helping us #single out! can you ship me a box of these napkins so i can use them everywhere, while i sip my @CocaCola? Pretty please?! pic.twitter.com/MiucrGbVbS — Payal Lohia (@payalofthoughts) February 4, 2019

Others didn’t seem to mind, though.

My napkin on my flight back to Charleston today. Pretty funny @Delta @Dietcoke pic.twitter.com/6a9Vpwslja — Terry Pendergist (@tigerterryp) January 16, 2019

Delta and Diet Coke even responded to that Twitter post, with the soda brand writing “just here to keep things interesting” and the airline chiming in to add: “So true. You just never know. Thanks for sharing.” Both tweets featured emoji — one with a winking face, and another with a sly expression.

And Mike Huckabee, the former Republican governor of Arkansas, even decided to offer his take.

Dang! That’s why so many flight attendants and nice looking women kept giving me napkins on my ⁦@Delta⁩ flights. I thought they just wanted to sign up for my daily https://t.co/vU4G3fOx7z newsletter! https://t.co/SSeb7TjheC — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 7, 2019

Delta said it stopped using the napkins last month.

“We rotate Coke products regularly as part of our brand partnership, but missed the mark with this one,” Delta said in a statement, according to USA Today. “We are sorry for that and began removing the napkins from our aircraft in January.”

The drink-maker apologized for the napkins as well.

“We sincerely apologize to anyone we may have offended,” Coca-Cola statement said in a statement, according to Insider. “We worked with our partners at Delta to begin removing the napkins last month and are replacing them with other designs.”

So what should Delta passengers expect on their napkins now?

Nothing creepy, USA Today reports: Flights will now feature “standard Diet Coke branded napkins found regularly on Delta flights,” the airline said.