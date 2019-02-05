National

Need to tie your shoes, there’s an app for that. The Kentucky Wildcats just used it

By Noah Feit

February 05, 2019 06:36 PM

A Kentucky basketball player wears self-lacing Nike sneakers in Tuesday’s game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Something special happened Tuesday night when the Kentucky men’s basketball team took the floor at Rupp Arena.

It wasn’t an upset win for the South Carolina Gamecocks over the fifth-ranked Wildcats. Kentucky took care of business in a 76-48 victory over its SEC rival.

The most unique thing to hit the hardwood were the sneakers the Wildcats were wearing.

Kentucky debuted self-lacing shoes — the Nike Adapt BBs, Saturday Down South reported.

The Wildcats are the first college basketball team to wear the sneakers where a cellphone app is used to tighten the laces, according to SB nation.

Called “smart sneakers,” the latest line of Nike’s will be available to the public on Feb. 17 for the price of $350 per pair, CNET reported.

NBA star and Kentucky alum De’Aaron Fox has worn the BBs in a game, per SB Nation. Fox shared his first experience with the shoes on Twitter.

While the Nike sneakers did not hurt the Wildcats Tuesday, not every player was a fan.

Ashton Hagans switched out of the high-tech shoes midway through the game, according to Dennis Varney, the assistant sports editor for the Lexington Herald-Leader.

