Idaho woman charged in connection to missing Colorado mom

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2018 file photo, community members hold a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth under the gazebo of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, Colo. An Idaho woman has been charged with tampering with evidence connected to the disappearance of the Colorado mother. Court records filed this week suggest the charge against Krystal Jean Lee Kenney is related to the death of Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving 2018. Kenney, who is 32, is scheduled for a Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, court appearance. The Gazette via AP, File Kelsey Brunner