AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

The Latest: Atlanta ready to show off its sunny side
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta is ready to show off its sunny side — and its new stadium — to the world.
The city also is ready to cast aside 19-year-old memories of the ice storm that put a deep freeze on its last Super Bowl.
Despite some rain in the morning, temperatures in the 60s around kickoff provide hope that the league will open the retractable roof on the $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The NFL and CBS would like to see the stadium's signature camera-lens type roof mechanism in action.
One possibility is the roof will be open for pregame festivities, providing the open-air show for fans and the TV audience, and then close for the game. That would satisfy the NFL and keep fans comfortable as temperatures dip into the 40s.
___
Blackface photo stirs calls for Virginia governor to resign
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Ralph Northam clung to office Sunday amid nearly unanimous calls from his own party to resign over a racist photo in his 1984 medical school yearbook, going silent after a bizarre 24 hours in which he first admitted he was in the picture, then denied it.
The Democrat's stunning about-face — at a weekend news conference where he also acknowledged putting on blackface for a dance contest decades ago and appeared to briefly entertain the notion of doing the Michael Jackson moonwalk for reporters — only seemed to make things worse.
The chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus declared that Northam "still does not understand the seriousness of his actions." The photo shows someone in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
"I think he's been completely dishonest and disingenuous," Rep. Karen Bass, D-California, said on NBC's "Meet the Press." ''He knew this picture was there, and he could've come clean and talked to African-Americans that he's close to decades ago."
Northam worshipped at his home church, the predominantly black First Baptist in Capeville, but otherwise kept out of sight on Sunday as calls intensified for him to step down.
___
Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam refused to resign last week, he did so in the shadow of a Capitol built by a founding father and a slave owner, in the former seat of the Confederacy still wrestling with what to do about statues that honor those who fought to preserve slavery.
The 35-year-old photo on his yearbook page of a person in blackface and another person in a Ku Klux Klan robe has brought about a stunning reversal of fortune in Northam's political career and laid bare for the nation just how deeply racist behavior remains interwoven in American culture, institutions and politics. In rejecting calls to step down, the 59-year-old white son of Virginia came across to many African-Americans as displaying a sense of white privilege.
"What we have learned over the last 24 hours along with all the incidents of the last two years brings front and center the need for this nation to deal with the question of race once and for all," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in an interview Saturday. "Because we have (President Donald) Trump in the White House, who has created a political landscape of intolerance and racial hatred, this has exposed a wound that has been festering for a while now."
The incident came on the first day of Black History Month and as Virginians prepare to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to the settlement of Jamestown.
"I think a lot of black folks are tired of apologies and talking," said Wes Bellamy, a councilman in Charlottesville, Virginia, who has worked for the removal of Confederate statues in the city. "This is another ugly stain on our state's history. We are going to have to commit ourselves to making this right — not just with our words, but with our resources."
___
Pope in UAE for historic trip after call for Yemen relief
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pope Francis landed Sunday in Abu Dhabi on the first-ever papal trip to the Arabian Peninsula, where he is seeking to turn a page in Christian-Muslim relations while also ministering to a unique, thriving Catholic community.
Francis earlier Sunday called for the urgent observation of a limited cease-fire in Yemen reached in December and for food and medicine to get to its people, who are suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
He made the appeal at the Vatican before boarding a plane to the United Arab Emirates, which has been Saudi Arabia's main ally in its war in Yemen — a way to avoid embarrassing his hosts with a public call while in the region. Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, greeted the pontiff with smiles along with Cabinet ministers and an honor guard when he landed around 9:50 p.m. in the Emirati capital.
"The people are exhausted by the long conflict and many children are hungry, but humanitarian aid isn't accessible," Francis said in his noontime Sunday blessing. "The cries of these children and their parents rise up" to God.
Francis traveled to Abu Dhabi to participate in a conference on interreligious dialogue sponsored the Emirates-based Muslim Council of Elders, an initiative that seeks to counter religious fanaticism by promoting a moderate brand of Islam. It's the brainchild of Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar, the revered 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni Islam that trains clerics and scholars from around the world.
___
Plane crashes in California neighborhood, 2 houses burn
YORBA LINDA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a suburban Southern California neighborhood and has ignited a fire that burned two houses.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon.
FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said an unknown number of people on the ground were injured.
He did not immediately have information on the number of people in the plane.
Video posted on Twitter showed panicked residents running to a suburban home that was engulfed in flames.
___
Trump: NFL people thankful he signed criminal justice bill
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump claimed that "a lot of people" from the NFL have been calling and thanking him for signing legislation addressing concerns with the criminal justice system.
Trump also said during an interview broadcast Sunday that he and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have set aside their differences over players kneeling during the national anthem.
Trump relentlessly criticized the practice as being disrespectful to the American flag and he faulted Goodell for not doing enough to stop it. Players saw kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner" as a prime opportunity to heighten public awareness of how minorities are treated by the criminal justice system.
The president pivoted to the new criminal justice law when he was asked if he thought the players who knelt had a point, and whether he was sensitive to their concerns that most victims of police violence are black. Trump said the legislation was the product of years of effort dating to before he took office.
"And I got it done and I've been, you know, really, a lot of people in the NFL have been calling and thanking me for it," Trump said in the interview broadcast during CBS' Super Bowl pre-game show. "They have been calling and thanking, you know, that people have been trying to get that taken care of and it's now signed into law."
___
Officials say power restored to federal jail in NYC
NEW YORK (AP) — Power was restored Sunday night at a federal detention center in New York City where inmates had been living largely without heat or electricity for the past week, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Protesters have gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in recent days following news reports that those housed there have largely been without heat or power for the past week and also haven't been able to communicate with lawyers or loved ones. Outdoor temperatures have been well below freezing on some recent days, though Sunday was warmer.
In its statement the agency said it was "working to restore the facility to normal operations."
Earlier Sunday, some demonstrators attempted to enter the facility, and witnesses said guards drove them back with pushes, shoves and pepper spray. A reporter and photographer for The Associated Press were at the facility when a woman, whose son is being detained, tried to get into the jail.
On Sunday, an inmate was able to call through the window of his cell, which faces out to the street, to his mother below. The woman, Yvonne Murchison, was crying and upset and tried to get into the facility, where visits have been stopped.
___
Venezuelan opposition targeted by internet censors
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Opposition leader Juan Guaido's calls for Venezuelans to abandon Nicolas Maduro's government are booming across the world outside, but the self-declared interim president is having a harder time delivering his message at home.
Watchdog groups in Venezuela and abroad say Guaido's efforts to reach citizens via the internet have been hindered by the dominant provider — state-run CANTV — in a country where critical newspapers and broadcast media already have been muzzled.
Since Jan. 23, when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president and when protests against Maduro's rule broke out, CANTV has blocked access to social media sites at least four times, according to the monitoring groups.
Those disruptions have coincided with politically significant events, including a rally attended by thousands of people last week and a Jan. 27 night speech that Guaido livestreamed on Periscope to call for a new round of protests and urge members of the military to defect.
CANTV accounts for about 70 percent of Venezuela's fixed internet connections and 50 percent of mobile, and Netblocks, a non-government group based in Europe that monitors internet censorship, found that the government provider blocked Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube during 12 of the 13 minutes that Guaido's speech lasted, so the stream could only be seen without interruptions by people using privately run internet providers.
___
MMA fighter wanted in killings captured after escaping van
CONROE, Texas (AP) — An MMA fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, was captured Sunday after escaping from a prisoner transport van in Texas, authorities said.
Cedric Marks was taken into custody after a nine-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Conroe police Lt. Scott Spencer said in a tweet Sunday evening.
Marks escaped from the private prison transport van during a stop at a McDonald's in Conroe about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Houston, police Lt. Dorcy McGinnis said.
McGinnis said murder warrants were issued Sunday for Marks in last month's killings of an ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and a friend of hers, Michael Swearingin, who disappeared Jan. 4 and were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15.
Marks was arrested in Michigan last month on a Bell County, Texas, charge alleging that on Aug. 21, he broke into Scott's home in Temple, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Austin. Authorities say he escaped while being transferred to Bell County to face that charge.
___
It's Super Bowl Sunday: are you not entertained?
NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl Sunday is kicking off. Prepare to be entertained... by the ads.
Each year's slate of Super Bowl ads offers a snapshot of the American psyche. Forty-plus brands have shelled out millions for the chance to win over live-TV viewers of Super Bowl 53 with a combination of humor, celebrities and heartfelt messages.
The ads run from silly to the serious. Avocados from Mexico featured a pet show where the humans get judged, while The Washington Post will honor missing and slain journalists in its Super Bowl debut.
They're aiming to capture the attention of the 100 million viewers expected to tune in on Sunday. Many marketers released their ads online in the days before the game but there were still a few surprises from Google, Bud Light and others.
"Advertisers are not being heavy-handed," said Kelly O'Keefe, a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University's Brandcenter. "Everyone's focused on entertaining us tonight and that's probably just right for this year."
Comments