Judge approves Chicago’s court-monitored police reforms

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. The Illinois attorney general's office has signaled it may be considering a rare sentencing-related appeal if it concludes the white Chicago police officer's less-than-seven-year prison sentence in the slaying of black teenager McDonald was wrongly calculated. The office said in an emailed statement Thursday, Jan. 24, it is reviewing Van Dyke's sentence. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File Antonio Perez