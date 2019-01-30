It was 5 degrees outside when mom left toddlers in car to go to a bar, Kansas cops say

While much of the Midwest had braced for a polar vertex and frigid air, a Kansas mom left her toddlers alone in a cold vehicle, the Lawrence Police Department said on Twitter.

While the children — ages 2 and 3 — were inside the cold car, their 26-year-old mother was inside of Playerz Sports Bar in Lawrence, KMBC reported.

Officers headed to the bar at about 1:38 a.m. Wednesday on a trespassing call, KMBC reported. While there, staff reported that the woman was in the bar while her kids were alone in a car, police said, according to the TV station.

The National Weather Service recorded it was 5 degrees in Lawrence at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, about 14 minutes after police were called to the bar. With the wind chill factor, it was 14-below-zero outside.

“We can’t stress enough how dangerous this cold is,” Lawrence police tweeted. “Please take proper precautions, and use common sense.”

Last night we arrested a 26 year old woman for leaving her 2 and 3 year old children unattended in a cold vehicle. We can’t stress enough how dangerous this cold is. Please take proper precautions, and use common sense. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 30, 2019

The female customer had been “removed from the bar,” police said, but she was trying to get back in when officers were called, according to the Lawrence Journal-World.

The woman was gone by the time police arrived, the newspaper reported, but officers found her car and stopped her.

She was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence and aggravated endangering of a child, according to the Journal-World.

“Police said it was determined the children were left alone in the vehicle without heat for a substantial amount of time” while their mom was in the bar, KMBC reported. The toddlers were not hurt, according to the Journal-World.

The woman’s name has not been released by police.