5 Houston police officers shot during ‘encounter with a suspect,’ police say

Five officers with the Houston Police Department were shot just after 5 p.m. during an “encounter with a suspect” in the Pecan Park neighborhood, according to Houston police.

The officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, police said. Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said two off the officers are in critical condition. One officer was life-flighted, he said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter, “We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire, the situation at the shooting scene is still fluid. Please pray for our officers and their families. More to follow.”

The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Harding Street, in southeast Houston. The block remains closed and the police department’s SWAT team is on scene.

The suspect is “down”, according to a Tweet from Mayor Sylvester Turner. Houston police later confirmed on Twitter that one suspect was dead.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the officers are from the Narcotics Division and were serving a warrant.

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.



Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement about the shooting: “This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “I am deeply troubled to learn that five Houston police officers have been wounded in the line of duty this evening. The thoughts and prayers of countless Texans are with the officers, their families, and the Houston Police Department. May this tragic event serve as a reminder of the courage with which law enforcement officials serve each day.”

Law enforcement sources tell me of the five officers shot, two are critical. I’ve just learned one officer was shot in the leg, one in shoulder, and one in the face. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ZxmzbwQCtx — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 29, 2019