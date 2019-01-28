In 1996, this fugitive stabbed his wife 33 times, cops say. He’s finally behind bars

It took more than two decades, but a fugitive featured on “America’s Most Wanted” has finally been captured.
According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Eugene Moore was arrested following a three-hour standoff Saturday in Palm Coast, south of Jacksonville.
In 1996, the Virginia man was featured on host John Walsh’s reality TV show after being accused of stabbing his wife 33 times and abducting his 5-year-old daughter.
The wife miraculously survived. After the daughter’s photos appeared on the show, she was reunited with her mother in Miami. It is unclear how the reunion occurred.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The sheriff’s office says a license plate reader detected a stolen vehicle Saturday and deputies signaled the driver to stop. Moore pulled over, according to authorities, but refused to exit his vehicle or “comply with any of the deputy’s demands.”
A SWAT and hostage negotiation team were called and Flagler County sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter, evacuating people from area homes. Three hours later, negotiators were able to persuade Moore to surrender peacefully, and he was taken into custody.
“This incident could have had a very different outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.
“This is a guy with an extremely violent history. We will never know what crimes we may have prevented by apprehending him tonight. I want to thank our citizens for their patience as we worked through this incident,” the sheriff said. “I am very proud of our team and thankful that no one was injured and this violent offender is now in jail where he belongs.”
Moore was charged with resisting arrest without violence and grand theft for an armed robbery in Richmond, Virginia, in which a victim was tied up and her car was stolen. His arraignment is set for Feb. 25.
Comments