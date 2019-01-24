Veteran who lost a leg in Afghanistan helped man with flat tire. It was Colin Powell.

Colin Powell says he got a flat tire as he drove to Walter Reed Military Hospital on Wednesday, and what happened next reminded him of the promise of America.
That’s because Anthony Maggert, a veteran who lost his leg during the war in Afghanistan, stopped to lend a helping hand.
“Thanks, Anthony. You touched my soul and reminded me about what this country is all about and why it is so great,” the retired four-star general wrote on his Facebook page. “Let’s stop screaming at each other. Let’s just take care of each other. You made my day.”
Powell wrote that he got the flat tire on Interstate 495 outside of Washington, D.C., as he headed to a medical exam.
The retired general was working on the busted tire, he wrote on the Facebook post, when Maggert showed up.
At first, Powell had no idea who the man was — or that both were heading to Walter Reed Military Hospital for a doctor’s visit.
Then, Powell wrote, he got this letter from Maggerty later Wednesday night.
“Gen. Powell, I hope I never forget today because I’ll never forget reading your books. You were always an inspiration, a leader and statesman,” Maggerty wrote, according to Powell. “After 33 years in the military you were the giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way and now it is tomorrow’s generation that must do the same. Anthony Maggert”
On his own Facebook page, Maggerty shared a selfie of him and Powell.
Because of that, Powell wrote that “yesterday was a reassuring day for me.”
