Will Kristin Chenoweth teach dogs to sing about avocados during the Super Bowl?

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth has scored her first Super Bowl commercial, and she’s sharing the big moment with three adorable dogs and guacamole.
Avocados from Mexico has shared two teasers for the 30-second spot Chenoweth will appear in during the game on Feb. 3.
According to Ad Age, she is the first woman to appear in a Super Bowl spot for the brand.
In one of the teasers, both posted on YouTube, she and three dogs are in a museum gazing at a portrait of people playing poker - a spin on the iconic dogs-playing-poker image.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A bowl of guacamole is front and center on the poker table, and Chenoweth, too, holds a tortilla chip loaded with the creamy dip.
“It’s true, humans would do anything for Avocados From Mexico,” Chenoweth says to the dogs. “No judgment. It was the ’80s.”
In the other teaser, called “The Chorus,” the singing legend is trying to teach the dogs how to sing the “Avocados from Mexico” jingle, and the Schnauzer is not cooperating. She belts out the three-word ditty in her Tony-winning voice while holding onto a piece of avocado toast.
According to People, the 30-second commercial will appear in the second quarter of the game between the L.A. Rams and the New England Patriots.
“The people at Avocados From Mexico are big game commercial geniuses,” Chenoweth told AOL. “The commercial is hilarious every year, and this is their fifth year returning as an advertiser in the big game.”
She told People that her father is especially excited about the commercial.
“He said, ‘Okay, you might have a Tony and Emmy and all those but, you’ve made it now,’” she told People. “‘You have to say, yes.’ I wanted to say yes, anyway, because I am from Oklahoma and, obviously, sports is a big deal down there.”
She loves animals, too. So getting to work with dogs was just more onion in the guacamole.
“I thought, well stop, this is perfect for me,” she told People. “Not only am I size of a child, at 4’11”, but I guess that’s why I love their concept with the dog. I like to have fun and I’m an animal freak.”
Actor Scott Baio and comedian Chris Elliott have starred in previous Avocados from Mexico commercials, according to Ad Age. By its count, three female celebrities, including Chenoweth, are slated so far to appear in Super Bowl ads, compared to at least eight male stars.
Comments