Mom was overdosing, and rolled on top of her baby, police say. Grandma found the body

As Antoinette King suffered a drug overdose, police revived the 33-year-old mother with Narcan.
While King survived the overdose on heroin, police say, her 13-month-old toddler Jeremiah was found dead inside her Lumberton, New Jersey home, according to NBC Philadelphia.
Police say while she was overdosing, King rolled on top of her baby boy on Sunday. According to CBS Philadelphia, police received a call from King’s grandmother, who discovered the pair laying on top of a bed.
First responders provided CPR to Jeremiah, who died at Virtua Memorial Hospital, according to The Burlington County Times. Police say it appeared that King had “suffocated” the child when her body was on top of his, the newspaper reported.
Police charged King with “one count of endangering the welfare of a child,” according to ABC6.
Chandra Williams, who babysat Jeremiah on Friday, said the child’s death must be challenging for his grandmother, who lived with the child.
“The grandmother is just purely out of it,” Williams told CBS Philadelphia. “I know she is. I know she has to be.
“I just don’t know what else to say,” she added to the TV station. “It’s a terrible, terrible, terrible tragedy.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics says that there has been a 184 percent increase in children being accidentally suffocated in their beds between 1999 and 2015, as noted by Reuters.
In August, a “gurgling” dad was suffering an overdose in his car while his 1-year-old son was sitting in the back seat, Rhode Island police said. It took three doses of Narcan to revive Michael Krajczynski, who was found in Woonsocket, according to police.
He allegedly told officers that as he was driving with his baby son, he took two white pills that he “thought were Oxycontins.” The man said he had some shoulder pain, police say, but admitted that the pills he took were not prescribed by a doctor. He called it a “bad decision.”
It was about 10 minutes after taking the pills that Krajczynski said he “began to feel strange,” according to police, so the man pulled over and subsequently passed out.
