Carol Channing, Broadway star, has died at the age of 97, her publicist confirmed

Carol Channing, known for roles on Broadway as Dolly in Hello, Dolly! and on film as Muzzy in Thoroughly Modern Millie, has died at the age 97, her publicist B. Harlan Boll confirmed in an interview with McClatchy Newspapers.
As first reported by BroadwayWorld, she died of natural causes at her California home early Tuesday morning.
A member of the American Theatre Hall of Fame, Channing — born Jan. 31, 1921 — made her Broadway debut in 1948 and went on to perform in productions such as Four On A Garden, The Millionairess and Lend An Ear. She studied drama and dance at the Bennington College in Vermont, her publicist said in a press release, after she started out her career as a model.
Channing’s publicist mourned her passing in a statement provided to McClatchy.
“It is with extreme heartache, that I have to announce the passing of an original Industry Pioneer, Legend and Icon - Miss Carol Channing. I admired her before I met her, and have loved her since the day she stepped ... or fell rather ... into my life,” the satement read. “It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it. We supported each other, cried with each other, argued with each other, but always ended up laughing with each other.
“Saying good-bye is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but I know that when I feel those uncontrollable urges to laugh at everything and/or nothing at all, it will be because she is with me, tickling my funny bone.”
Comments