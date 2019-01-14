Man said he’d ‘kill em with kindness’ — that’s the name of his machete, Fla. cops say

One Florida man had an interesting interpretation of the phrase “kill ‘em with kindness,” police say.
Bryan Duane Stewart, a 30-year-old from Milton, wrote the word “kindness” on a machete — and then tried to stab a neighbor with it on Wednesday, according to a police report McClatchy obtained from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Jail records from the sheriff’s office say Stewart faces aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges and has a $10,000 bond after he was put behind bars at the Santa Rosa County Jail early Thursday morning.
According to the police report, a neighbor overheard Stewart yelling the phrase “kill ‘em with kindness” while Stewart was inside his home. Stewart lived there with his girlfriend and their son, the police report says, and all three were inside the home during the incident. Police say the neighbor also said he heard loud banging coming from the house.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
That neighbor went on a shopping run to Walmart, police say, and when he came back he found Stewart outside with a machete. A second neighbor told police that he went up to Stewart’s home because he was worried about the loud noises coming from his house, the arrest report says, and then Stewart came at him with the machete inscribed with the word “kindness.”
The first neighbor then stepped in and put his hand in the way of Stewart’s machete, police say. He suffered a cut on his hand while protecting the second neighbor, who “was in fear that he was about to be stabbed,” according to the arrest report.
Stewart was arrested that evening, according to the arrest report. Police reported “the strong odor of alcohol beverage emitting from his breath. His eyes were blood shot and watery.”
Stewart’s girlfriend told authorities that she didn’t see what was happening because she was with her son in a bedroom.
Stewart “said that he didn’t understand what was even going on and stated that he was just trying to go to sleep,” according to the arrest report. “ ... I had to constantly repeat things to Stewart numerous times as if he was just not understanding what I was saying.
“Prior to my departure from the scene Stewart would not stop banging his head and kicking the inside of the patrol car,” the officer wrote. “Due to his aggressive and belligerent behavior, he was hobbled for his own safety. While on the way to the Santa Rosa County Jail he continued to bang his head repeatedly off of the seat of the patrol car.”
Comments