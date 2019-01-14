Police searching for 3 suspects in Utah mall shooting

One of two victims wounded in a Utah mall shooting is out of the hospital as authorities continue to search for the assailants.
Police in Murray, a suburb south of Salt Lake City, say a woman in her early 20s was treated and released just hours after the shooting broke out Sunday afternoon.
A man, also in his early 20s, remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Police believe the shooting may have been gang related and are looking for three suspects.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Authorities say they were described as wearing dark pants and light-colored sweatshirts or hoodies.
The gunfire erupted around 1:30 p.m. at Fashion Place Mall, sending panicked shoppers fleeing. Employees and customers in some stores hid inside backrooms.
It wasn't immediately clear Monday if the shopping center would be open.
Comments