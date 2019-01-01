New Year’s Eve revelers firing guns shoot kids, celebrants — and themselves, cops say

A 33-year-old man ringing in 2019 with gunfire in a Cleveland field accidentally shot himself in the leg early Tuesday while trying to holster his gun, WOIO reported.

He wasn’t alone.

In Kansas City, Kansas, a man shot himself in the stomach when he set his gun on his couch while preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve with gunfire, The Kansas City Star reported. He’s expected to recover.

In the Cleveland incident, Keith Henry’s girlfriend took him to a hospital after he accidentally shot himself in the right calf, and doctors notified police, WOIO reported. He faces charges of illegally discharging a firearm and causing injury to a person — himself.

In Oakland, California, a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire hit a 6-year-old girl in the head as she played in her backyard about 2 a.m. Tuesday, KGO reported. She’s in stable condition.

And in Atlanta a 9-year-old boy was hit by a bullet while setting off fireworks in his family’s front yard about midnight, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The boy, who was hit in the stomach, also is in stable condition.

In Baltimore, a 14-year-old boy suffered a graze to his head when he was hit by a bullet while watching fireworks just after midnight Tuesday, reported WJZ.

A woman in San Leandro, California, was hit by a bullet while standing on her balcony just after midnight, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. She did not require hospitalization.

And in Indianapolis a 27-year-old woman suffered a stomach wound when a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire ripped through her apartment as she rang in 2019 with her fiancee and children, WXIN reported.

“When the ball dropped is when all hell broke loose,” said Rachel Yuille, the woman’s fiancee, according to the station. “I turned my head and I saw her fall flat on (her) back with a thump.”

In Raleigh, North Carolina, a 22-year-old woman at a downtown New Year’s Eve celebration was hit by a bullet from above that struck her in the chest and lodged in her abdomen, The Raleigh News & Observer reported. Police are still trying to determine from where the bullet was fired.

Police across the United States routinely warn New Year’s Eve revelers not to fire guns in the air, which is illegal.

“Bullets fired into the air return to the earth at up to 300 feet per second,” Saginaw, Michigan, police wrote on Facebook. “Also a bullet fired into the air can land anywhere in a 2 mile radius.”