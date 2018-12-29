Bankruptcy leaves Detroit police abuse claims unpaid

This undated booking photo provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Johnathan Brown. A police abuse lawsuit could have cost Detroit millions of dollars. But lawyers are closing the case after eight years, acknowledging that the claims of possibly 200,000 people are practically worthless. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Brown and thousands of people who had been arrested by police years earlier. Detroit was accused of keeping crime suspects in cold, bare holding cells with no bedding and little food. Brown was detained for 55 hours during a homicide investigation and eventually "succumbed to the DPD detectives' tactics and gave a coerced statement," according to the lawsuit. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP) AP