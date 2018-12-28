Did a Muppet drop an f-bomb on ‘Sesame Street’? (And no, it wasn’t Miss Piggy)

If any of the Muppets on “Sesame Street” were to use the mother of all four-letter words, who would it be?
Miss Piggy, exasperated that Kermit hasn’t put a ring on it yet?
The Cookie Monster, finding only crumbs on the Christmas cookie platter?
Big Bird, after banging his head on a doorway?
Or ... Grover?
A lot people think they hear Grover dropping a heat-seeking f-bomb on “Sesame Street” after listening to a six-second clip posted by a Reddit user on Thursday.
“May have just found next “Yanni or Laurel” soundbite thanks to my daughter’s obsession with Elmo,” wrote schrodert.
“Listen once thinking Grover says “Yes, yes, that’s a f**king excellent idea” then again KNOWING he actually says “Yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea.” I hear either based on what I’m thinking.”
Here’s the clip.
“Go ahead. Hit that repeat button. Hit it again, and again, and again. Kind of maddening,” swears Mediaite.
CNET reached out to the “Sesame Street” folks for comment and is still waiting.
“The ‘Yanny or Laurel’ obsession stormed the internet in May when a Reddit user shared a clip that had people hearing different words and busily debating which was correct,” CNET writes.
“The audio illusion was much like the famous dress of 2015 that some people saw as blue and black and others perceived as white and gold.”
In this newest case of aural sorcery, people again can’t agree on what they’re hearing.
“You are all weirdos,” charges one Twitter user who obviously has cleaner ears than some of us, this writer included.
At this point, it almost doesn’t matter whether or not F stands for **** on Sesame Street because on Cyberspace Street the neighbors have decided F stands for “funny.”
