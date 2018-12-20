Aquarium apologizes for ‘offensive’ Twitter post praising Abby the ‘thicc’ otter

A Twitter post intended to celebrate a funny photo of Abby, a “chonk” sea otter at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, instead stirred an online maelstrom of criticism, KNTV reports.

“Abby is a thicc girl. What an absolute unit. She c h o n k. Look at the size of this lady. OH LAWD SHE COMIN. Another Internetism!” reads the original post Tuesday on Twitter.

Abby is a thicc girl

What an absolute unit

She c h o n k

Look at the size of this lady

OH LAWD SHE COMIN

Another Internetism ! pic.twitter.com/s5fav2gu09 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 18, 2018

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

In fairness to Abby, however, aquarium curator of mammals Christine DeAngelo says it’s just the photo angle — Abby’s no heavier than other otters, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium post drew on online memes typically associated with photos of oversized cats, but KNTV reports that some say the phrases have an underlying association.

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a theoretical physicist at the University of Washington, replied on Twitter that some of the phrases originate from slang, or African-American vernacular English, used to describe curvy women. On Thursday, Prescod-Weinstein made her Twitter account private.

“I’m certain that @MontereyAq didn’t realize that they were basically comparing Black women to animals by using AAVE developed to talk about Black women’s bodies to describe an animal. But that’s pretty bad, MBA,” Prescod-Weinstein had written on Twitter.

Prescod-Weinstein also had written that the aquarium’s post “contributes to a hostile environment for Black people, including Black scientists,” adding “AAVE isn’t a meme for white consumption.”

“Our language, humor, and cultural references are borne from some of humanity’s worst atrocities,” wrote another poster on Twitter. “If you haven’t endured that pain, you can’t know where the faultlines in our expression are.”

There's a reason we tell non-AA folks to avoid using AAVE: Our language, humor, and cultural references are borne from some of humanity's worst atrocities. If you haven't endured that pain, you can't know where the faultlines in our expression are. Please do better next time. — Post-Surgical Agitator (@thespinsterymc) December 19, 2018

On Wednesday, the aquarium offered a four-part apology on Twitter.

“Hey everyone. It has come to our attention that some of the references in this tweet are problematic and insensitive. We’re posting here in the thread so that people who have engaged with this tweet will join us in our learning moment,” the aquarium wrote.

“If our tweet alienated you, please know that we are deeply sorry, and that we offer our sincerest apologies. If you follow our feed, we often reference popular memes to talk about the ocean. In this case, the memes used had connotations we were unaware of until now,” the apology read.

Adding “we need to do better,” the aquarium concluded by thanking those who had raised objections to the original post.

Hey everyone. It has come to our attention that some of the references in this tweet are problematic and insensitive. We're posting here in the thread so that people who have engaged with this tweet will join us in our learning moment. 1/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018 If our tweet alienated you, please know that we are deeply sorry, and that we offer our sincerest apologies. If you follow our feed, we often reference popular memes to talk about the ocean. In this case, the memes used had connotations we were unaware of until now. 2/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018 In particular, several terms referenced originated from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and specifically reference Black women's bodies. Using them in a sea otter meme without that background makes insinuations we never intended. We need to do better. 3/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018 Our mission is to inspire conservation of the ocean, and we're thankful for your support as we try to advance that mission on social media. We're also thankful for those of you out there pointing out our blindspots and how we can improve. Thanks everyone. 4/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018

Which prompted an online backlash against the backlash, as well as the aquarium for apologizing.

“It takes extreme talent to be offended by C H O N K,” read one Twitter post.

“Never apologise to the outrage mob or try to appease crazies,” Rita Panahi, an opinion columnist in Australia, wrote on Twitter. “Your otter tweet was funny & adorable.”

“Having to apologize for calling an otter fat is peak 2018,” a YouTube poster under the name Count Dankula wrote on Twitter.

It takes extreme talent to be offended by

C H O N K — Carter Jott (@Carters_Jots) December 20, 2018 Never apologise to the outrage mob or try to appease crazies. Your otter tweet was funny & adorable. https://t.co/cL5jIdVbX2 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 19, 2018 Having to apologize for calling an otter fat is peak 2018. pic.twitter.com/HiHG6LLdh2 — Count Dankula (@CountDankulaTV) December 20, 2018

But the apology also earned the aquarium some fans.

“Not only are your MBAquaruim tweets excellent, your apology is spot on,” read one Twitter post.

“What’s wrong with trying to listen to people when they say they feel disrespected by something? The response was mature,” read another Twitter post.

Not only are your MBAquaruim tweets excellent, your apology is spot on. This account shows exactly how social media should be used. Keep up the great work! — Kirby (@ChileVerde42) December 20, 2018 Why? If you have the opportunity to learn from other people, what's wrong with apologizing and admitting that you learned something you didn't previously know? What's wrong with trying to listen to people when they say they feel disrespected by something? The response was mature. — Jingle Kells (@justkelly_ok) December 20, 2018

Abby, who is 11 years old, helps train stranded or orphan pups brought to the aquarium how to survive in the wild, the Los Angeles Times reported. She’s normally quite fastidious, and her unkempt appearance in the photo may be because she’d just woken up from a nap.