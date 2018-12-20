Michelle Obama’s boots? Those were $4,000 sequin thigh-highs by Balenciaga

Can we talk about the boots Michelle Obama wore Wednesday night on her book tour, because a lot of other people certainly are.
Obama discussed her first lady fashion choices in a sold-out sit-down with “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
When Obama walked on stage in $4,000 thigh-high boots, the sound of fashionista heads exploding rang out across the land.
First came the “wows.”
“All other boots are cancelled,” Cosmopolitan magazine declared.
“Naturally, Michelle dressed up for the occasion, and when I say ‘dressed up’ I mean she rendered all other lewks irrelevant thanks to a pair of sparkly gold thigh-high boots worth almost $4,000,” wrote Mehera Bonner.
“RIP my shoe collection because all other boots are dead to me.”
Then came the “who makes those boots?”
The answer is Balenciaga, the same designer who created the yellow satin wrap-dress Obama wore, according to Elle magazine, which “pledged allegiance” to those boots.
Here are the details from the Saks Fifth Avenue website, where they sell for $3,900.
They are stretch, covered with gold sequins. The stiletto heel is 4.3 inches high. They’re a pull-on style with a pointed toe, and made in Italy.
Here’s a closer look from photos tweeted by Valerie Jarrett, family friend and former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.
“Well, I have never seen boots like this before. Have you? Love that @MichelleObama chose these for her last stop on her 2018 #IAmBecoming book tour in Brooklyn, NY,” she wrote.
Obama told Parker that she knew everything she wore as first lady would be “dissected,” The Associated Press reported.
“I did know that my clothes were making a statement, I knew that was the case,” she said. “So we decided why don’t we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn’t get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown.”
She chose designers to work with based on several factors, including whether they were nice.
“I didn’t want to wear the clothes of someone who didn’t have a good spirit, and you could hear these things, you could hear how they treated my staff or how they treated their works, so everyone I wore as far as I knew had a good spirit as well,” she said, according to AP.
But back to those boots, which caused a stir on social media where those who didn’t like the look criticized with nastiness.
Obama “turned things up to 11” in those boots, wrote PopSugar.
“Though Michelle’s style has definitely gotten more adventurous and fun since she’s been free of the confines of the White House, this look definitely puts her on a whole new level entirely,” the pop culture blog wrote.
“Michelle’s stylist, Meredith Koop, posted the look (or should that be “lewk”?) to her Instagram Stories and asked “too much?” but we think the ensemble is just extra enough.”
