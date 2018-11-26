While playing Grand Theft Auto, 18-year-old Daniel Enrique Fabian explained to another gamer that he was going to be gone for a couple of a minutes so he could “smash” an underage teenage girl coming to his house, police say.
Then, a police report says, Fabian’s PlayStation microphone recorded his rape of a 15-year-old girl — and that other gamer overheard the entire attack because the mic hadn’t been turned off, according to ABC Action News.
Police say the rape happened in June at Fabian’s home in New Port Richey, Florida, according to Fox13.
Fabian was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the age of 12 and 15 after he was arrested Wednesday, according to Fox13.
He had been playing Grand Theft Auto, police say, and was interacting with another gamer on a multiplayer network the day of the reported sexual assault, Fox13 reported.
Fabian was away from the game for around 15 minutes, police say, and the gamer who reportedly overheard the assault says he heard a female’s voice yelling out “no” multiple times, according to WTSP. The victim, whom police haven’t identified, says Fabian covered her mouth and held her down on his bed as she tried to get away four different times, according to police.
The other gamer said he heard the victim moaning for help, according to ABC Action News.
It’s not known if the other gamer reported Fabian, as noted by WFLA. Police say the girl had DNA from her thigh that showed Fabian was the one who attacked her — and that a sexual assault victim exam also showed that she had been the victim of a sexual assault.
After his arrest on Wednesday, Fabian is being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center, as reported by WTSP.
Police say technology has helped bring justice in similar cases.
Two Tennessee men were indicted last month after police say the mother of a 9-month-old baby found cellphone video of her child being raped — and she recognized the assailant.
The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said it was 19-year-old Isiah Dequan Hayes, according to Fox13, and 22-year-old Daireus Jumare Ice was the person who recorded the sexual assault that happened in Memphis.
The alleged rape was reported to police in October 2016, after the girl’s mother said she found the video that month. Two years later, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that both men were indicted by a jury because of the accusations.
The video showed a man, who wasn’t wearing pants or underwear, as he touched himself while near the child, officials say, according to WREG. In February, police say, Hayes was arrested after he admitted to molesting the 9-month-old girl, according to WMC5.
Along with both being indicted on a charge of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, Ice was indicted for aggravated rape of a child (criminal responsibility for conduct of another), and Hayes was indicted on aggravated rape of a child.
