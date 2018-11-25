AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

EU endorses Brexit divorce deal but hard work lies ahead
BRUSSELS (AP) — In a bittersweet landmark, European Union leaders on Sunday approved an agreement on Britain's departure next year — the first time a member country will have left the 28-nation bloc.
It took leaders a matter of minutes at a summit in Brussels to endorse a withdrawal agreement that settles Britain's divorce bill, protects the rights of U.K. and EU citizens hit by Brexit and keeps the Irish border open. They also rubber-stamped a 26-page document laying out their aims for future relations after Britain leaves in March.
Barely half an hour after leaders sat down, European President Donald Tusk tweeted: "EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations."
British Prime Minister Theresa May, waiting in the wings as the other leaders met, joined them once they had given the deal the seal of approval to discuss the next steps on the road to Brexit.
May has hailed the deal as the start of a new chapter for Britain, but European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the U.K.'s departure was a tragedy.
Incoming Mexico gov't: No deal to host US asylum-seekers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's incoming government denied a report Saturday that it plans to allow asylum-seekers to wait in the country while their claims move through U.S. immigration courts, one of several options the Trump administration has been pursuing in negotiations for months.
The deal was seen as a way to dissuade thousands of Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S., a process that can take years. In effect, Mexican border towns are already acting as waiting rooms for migrants hoping to start new lives in the U.S. due to bottlenecks at the border.
"There is no agreement of any sort between the incoming Mexican government and the U.S. government," future Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said in a statement.
Hours earlier, The Washington Post quoted her as saying that the incoming administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had agreed to allow migrants to stay in Mexico as a "short-term solution" while the U.S. considered their applications for asylum. Lopez Obrador will take office on Dec. 1.
The statement shared with The Associated Press said the future government's principal concern related to the migrants is their well-being while in Mexico.
Protesters march after death of man who wasn't mall shooter
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Protesters on Saturday marched through an Alabama shopping mall where police killed a black man they later acknowledged was not the triggerman in a Thanksgiving night shooting that wounded two people.
An officer shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. of Hueytown while responding to the Thursday mall shooting. Police said Bradford was fleeing the scene with a handgun.
Hoover police initially told reporters Bradford had shot a teen at the mall, but later retracted the statement.
"We knew that was false," said stepmother Cynthia Bradford when she heard police were blaming him for the shooting. She described her stepson, who went by E.J., as a respectful young man whose father worked at a jail for the Birmingham Police Department.
Hoover Police Captain Gregg Rector said investigators now believe that more than two people were involved in the initial fight ahead of the shooting, and that "at least one gunman" is still at large who could be responsible. Police said while Bradford "may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim." Rector said police regret that their initial statement about Bradford was not accurate.
Indian police map area of island where US man was killed
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police said they have mapped the area of a remote Indian island where tribespeople were seen burying the body of an American adventurer and Christian missionary after allegedly killing him with arrows this month.
But before they can even attempt to recover the body of 26-year-old John Allen Chau, authorities have to learn from experts "the nuances of the group's conduct and behavior, particularly in this kind of violent behavior," said Dependra Pathak, the director-general of police of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where North Sentinel Island is located.
During their visit to the island's surroundings on Friday, investigators spotted four or five North Sentinel islanders moving in the area from a distance of about 500 meters (1,600 feet) from a boat and studied their behavior for several hours, said Pathak.
"We have more or less identified the site and the area in general," Pathak said by phone on Saturday.
Indian authorities have been struggling to figure out how to get the remains of Chau, who was killed by North Sentinel islanders who apparently shot him with arrows and then buried his body on the beach.
Taiwanese reject legalizing same-sex unions in referendum
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Voters in Taiwan passed a referendum asking that marriage be restricted to one man and one woman, a setback to LGBT couples hoping their island will be the first place in Asia to let same-sex couples share child custody and insurance benefits.
The vote on Saturday, organized by Christian groups that make up about 5 percent of Taiwan's population and advocates of the traditional Chinese family structure, goes against a May 2017 Constitutional Court ruling. Justices told legislators then to make same-sex marriage legal within two years, a first for Asia where religion and conservative governments normally keep the bans in place.
Although the ballot initiative is advisory only, it is expected to frustrate lawmakers mindful of public opinion as they face the court deadline next year. Many legislators will stand for re-election in 2020.
"The legislature has lots of choices on how to make this court order take effect," said referendum proponent Chen Ke, a Catholic pastor in Taiwan and an opponent of same-sex marriage.
Ruling party lawmakers backed by President Tsai Ing-wen had proposed legalizing same-sex marriage in late 2016, but put their ideas aside to await the court hearing.
Police: Man fatally shoots woman at Florida Walmart
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a north Florida Walmart store on Saturday afternoon is hospitalized due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is not expected to survive his injuries, police said.
In a Facebook post Saturday night, Ocala police identified the suspect as David Johnson, 54, and the victim as Carli Cronin, 30.
The shooting occurred during an apparent domestic dispute in the garden section of a Walmart store in Ocala, which is north of Orlando along Interstate 75. Johnson shot Cronin multiple times as Cronin screamed for help and employees called 911 and also attempted to intervene. He then fled on a bicycle and then shot himself, police said.
Scotty Ballard told the Ocala Star-Banner that he was Cronin's roommate and they had gone to Walmart to buy furnishings for their apartment. He said Cronin and Johnson dated for about nine months but were currently apart and had been arguing all day. Johnson wanted to get back together, but she did not, Ballard said.
Customer Colleen Wade told the newspaper she heard a crashing sound and turned down an aisle in the garden section where she saw a man standing over a woman firing shots. He calmly left the store and rode away, Wade said.
Sri Lankan president: PM-related investigations to continue
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president on Sunday assured non-interference in ongoing investigations into abductions, killings of journalists and other crimes allegedly committed by those connected to the new prime minister and his Cabinet.
President Maithripala Sirisena said that the courts and police would continue to function independently despite Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa joining his government.
He said "no one can interfere" with the police and courts.
Sirisena's remarks to foreign media correspondents came amid growing fears that investigations into alleged killings and malpractices mostly blamed on the immediate family members of Rajapaksa and his Cabinet ministers would be stalled with Rajapaksa's appointment as prime minister last month.
"With a political change of this nature, there could be different thoughts, but my policy is that they should not change," Sirisena said when asked about the fate of the investigations with Rajapaksa, a former strongman president, now in control of the government.
Dem contrasts 'diversity' with GOP senator in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Mississippi says he would bring experience of "diversity" and "inclusion" to the job, and he thinks the Republican he's trying to unseat has a background lacking in those qualities.
Democrat Mike Espy spoke Saturday about how he and his twin sister were among the 17 black students who integrated the all-white Yazoo City High School in 1969, graduating in 1971.
An independent newspaper, the Jackson Free Press, reported Friday that Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is white, attended a white private school founded in 1970, the year many Mississippi public high schools integrated. She graduated from Lawrence County Academy in 1977.
Hyde-Smith campaign spokeswoman Melissa Scallan responded to the report about Hyde-Smith's high school attendance by saying: "In their latest attempt to help Mike Espy, the gotcha liberal media has taken leave of their senses. They have stooped to a new low, attacking her entire family and trying to destroy her personally instead of focusing on the clear differences on the issues between Cindy Hyde-Smith and her far-left opponent."
Espy said he was called "the N-word" many days during integration.
In South Sudan, a new approach in ending child soldiers' use
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — After coming face to face with "unpredictable" gun-waving children almost 25 years ago, the former commander of the failed U.N. peacekeeping mission during the Rwandan genocide dedicated his life to eliminating the use of children as weapons of war.
In an interview with The Associated Press in civil war-torn South Sudan, Romeo Dallaire, who is widely known for warning the U.N. about Rwanda's massacre in 1994, said the current approach to combatting child soldier recruitment is not "sufficient." Local security forces must be part of the solution, he said.
"My personal experiences of having to negotiate with, having to face children with weapons ... may not have been the right way of doing it," Dallaire said.
His visit marked the launch of a three-year-program by the Canada-based Romeo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative. The $2.2 million project funded by Global Affairs Canada aims to work with at least 1,200 South Sudanese soldiers, police and prison personnel. The first round of training will include 50 senior army officers.
With 19,000 children associated with armed groups, South Sudan has one of the world's highest rates of child soldiers, according to the U.N.
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama race away from Auburn, 52-21
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa came out of halftime firing touchdown strikes down the field, and the result was another runaway Alabama victory.
Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes, ran for a score and could scarcely miss in the second half to lead the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 52-21 victory over rival Auburn on Saturday.
"We executed on all cylinders on offense coming into that opening drive in the second half, so it's really good," he said.
Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) took over with an explosive third quarter, when the Heisman Trophy contender threw three long touchdown passes. He's the first Alabama player to have a hand in six TDs in a game and matched the school record with the five scoring passes.
Now, 'Bama heads to the SEC championship game against No. 5 Georgia with a guaranteed playoff spot on the line.
