Free after 36 years, he won’t face prosecution in 1980 death

FILE - In this June 22, 2017 photo, John Floyd stands in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building and Courthouse in New Orleans. The New Orleans district attorney made a decision Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, that he is ending efforts to prosecute Floyd, who was freed in 2017 after spending 36 years behind bars for a murder he insists he didn’t commit. Sophia Germer, File AP Photo