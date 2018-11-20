Jimmy Dean offers sausage-scented wrapping paper for holiday meatheads

Have you ever just really, really wanted to wake up on Christmas morning, come down to the tree and have your gifts smell like a greasy plate of breakfast sausage?
Now there’s a wrap for that.
Jimmy Dean announced it would give away sausage-scented wrapping paper as part of its holiday recipe gift exchange promotion.
“Our sausage-scented wrapping paper is here to turn your gifts into delicious ones, because nothing says the holidays like the smell of sizzling sausage! Make your holiday just a little bit brighter when you sniff its savory scent and see visions of sausages dancing in your head,” the company wrote.
The wrapping paper comes in three designs: One shows the Jimmy Dean logo atop Christmas trees, one is covered in wrapped packages of ground sausage, and another shows sausage patties being fried up in a cast-iron skillet.
It really does smell like sausage — though it still “tastes like paper,” the company said in a promo video. So how do you get it?
To participate, you need to cook a recipe from the Jimmy Dean website, take a picture, and submit it to pick out a prize. Sausage-scented paper isn’t the only thing can sink your teeth into: You could also pick out an ornament, apron or vinyl record. One winner will even receive a diamond-studded replica of Jimmy Dean’s belt buckle.
People have moved quickly though — the wrapping paper, apron and record were (at least temporarily) sold out Tuesday morning.
Some on social media were a bit confused by the whole thing, and others worried that the meaty scent would cause their dogs to tear up the gifts.
Other companies have gotten into the holiday spirit too, like Whataburger, which debuted an ugly orange sweater that sold out within a day.
