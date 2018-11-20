GOP Rep. Collins of NY declares victory after absentee count

FILE- In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., poses for photographs after speaking with the media in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, a campaign spokeswoman said that Collins declared victory over Democratic challenger Nate McMurray. Collins led by 3,000 votes Nov. 6, but the race was considered too close to call. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo