Child abuser’s mom won $15M, paid his bail — but Texas could still pay for his lawyer

Jason Wayne Carlile’s family struck lucky as he sat in the Wichita County Jail, awaiting trial on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
A conviction next month would mean a third trip to jail for Carlile for charges related to child abuse, according to court records. He was convicted of the sale or purchase of a 15-year-old girl in Archer County in 2006, and for indecency with a child in Wichita County in 1994.
His mother, 70-year-old JoAnn Ames, testified in a Wichita County courtroom Thursday that she bailed him out of jail on Nov. 3, after both she and her husband, Floyd Ames, 76, signed the back of the Lotto Texas ticket Floyd bought, which won them $15.25 million in the October 31 drawing, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News.
But in the eyes of that Texas court, Carlile is still indigent, the newspaper reported, which means he is eligible to have taxpayers in the state pay for his court-appointed lawyer.
Ames paid $10,000 of the $100,000 bond that her son was being held on, according to jail records. But in court, she said she and Floyd nearly emptied their savings to do it, because they have yet to travel to Austin to claim their millions, according to the Times Record News.
When they do come forward, Floyd and JoAnn Ames will receive about $10 million before taxes are taken out of their prize money, according to the Texas Lottery.
Carlile’s latest charge stems from a 2006 incident in which he is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14, according to KAUZ.
He was free on bond in connection with the child-buying charge when authorities tracked him down in Mexico with the 15-year-old, according to KFDX. He was convicted of that crime in 2007.
That, combined with his family’s new-found financial means, prompted the judge granting Carlile’s bail to require him to adhere to a curfew, to live in his mother and stepfather’s house, and to wear an ankle GPS monitor at all times, the station reported.
His trial is scheduled to start on Dec. 10, according to court records. He was sentenced to three years for each of his two prior convictions.
