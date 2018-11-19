‘Rednecknation’ doubles down. ‘Teen Mom’ husband taking Confederate flag to 50 states

Controversial “Teen Mom” husband David Eason has taken his Confederate flag on the road.
This time, he waved it proudly at the Grand Canyon.
On Sunday, the husband of “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans posted a photo and video of himself with a Confederate flag at the Grand Canyon.
“Just planting my flag in all 50 states! #merica #rebel,” Eason wrote.
He appears to be hitting back at people who roasted him in October after he posted an Instagram photo of himself wrapped up in a Confederate flag.
“Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree! Thanks @rednecknation #RHEC,” he wrote.
RHEC stands for Raise Hell Eat Cornbread, Us Weekly reported.
Among the comments last month from followers who supported his freedom of speech were barbs from people who disapproved of the image. Fox News reported a few of them:
“The confederacy were literally traitors they left America, so supporting this flag is one of the most un-American things you can do,” one person wrote.
“You are such garbage,” wrote another.
The responses to the Grand Canyon photo were once again again mixed. In his responses, Eason noted blocking at least one person
“How is it racist? Explain,” wrote one commenter. “If we want to ban it because you think it represents slavery then we need to ban every country’s flag but every country at one point had slavery or still does have slavery to this day.”
“Thank you so much for representing our Beloved heritage!” wrote another supporter. “What our ancestors fought for was a most Noble cause! I am overjoyed to see others who have a Love for our Honorable heritage!”
“Reminding yourself the south lost the war. We get it you enjoy the loosing side of things,” wrote one critic.
“So scary that this man is raising children!” wrote one woman.
Eason’s time in the public spotlight has been rocky. MTV fired him from its hit reality show in February after he allegedly called gay and transgender people “abominations” in a series of tweets. People asked MTV to dump him.
“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to People. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”
He made headlines again in mid-October when it became public that Evans, 26, called 911 to report that he “had ‘assaulted’ her, pinning her down, and that she thought her collarbone was broken,” E! News reported last month.
“Police responded and made no arrests, while she declined their offer of an ambulance and made her own way to a hospital to get checked out.”
She later told E! News that the incident was a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”
In addition to their baby, Ensley, Evans has two sons from previous relationships and Eason has a son and daughter, according to E!
She told the police dispatcher that four of the children were at the house when the incident happened, E! reported.
After the incident, Eason posted an Instagram photo of himself with Evans and their daughter and wrote, “We have never been happier, thanks for asking!”
Eason explained his love of the Confederate flag to one person Sunday who encouraged him to not “let history die.”
“Its just where I’m from, my heritage,” he wrote on his Instagram post. “Kinda like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from. If someone thinks it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough.
“More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships ... No concern there?”
